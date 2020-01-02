Former U.S. Army Gen. Wesley Clark threw his cell phone across a studio after it began ringing during a live CNN interview on Wednesday.

“I’m glad we used diplomacy. I’m glad to see the Iraqi government being able to get its security forces engaged in this point,” Clark, the former NATO supreme allied commander in Europe, told CNN in a remote interview about this week’s attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“This is like landing a left jab in a 12-round boxing match. I mean, this is just one more punch. So they’ve taken out and attacked some Saudi oil facilities. They were put back in place,” he continued, referring to the Iranians, as his phone started to ring.

Clark, 75, quickly took the phone out of his suit pocket and tossed it across the room.

“Sorry about that,” Clark told anchor Jim Sciutto.

“That is the best reaction to a ring I’ve seen on the air. Nicely done, general,” Sciutto replied.

“Thank you. They caught it, too,” Clark said of the person who was on the receiving end of the toss.

Clark served as a military analyst for CNN during the Iraq War in 2003.

He also ran for president during the 2004 election, but dropped out early that year while endorsing eventual Democratic nominee John KerryJohn Forbes KerryParalysis of nations is empowering cities Obama talks up Warren behind closed doors to wealthy donors GOP chairmen seek interview with Obama officials as part of Biden-Ukraine probe MORE.