Why does Biden keep doing this to young children?

Creepy grandpa Joe focused on a young girl at one of his rallies this week, leaned down near her face and whispered in her ear.

Democrat front runner Joe Biden leaned down and got right into this little girl’s personal space and whispered in her ear – twice – for a total of about 8 seconds.

What is Joe Biden saying to this little girl that he can’t just tell her out in the open without getting so close and whispering in her ear like a creep??

WATCH:

Why does @JoeBiden keep doing this to children? It’s creepy af pic.twitter.com/V8W1k6i5wG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 31, 2019

Quid-Pro-Creepy-Joe also called a little boy “honey” several times before awkwardly correcting himself after he realized what he did.

Old Joe also creeped on teens Sunday during a town hall in Peterborough, New Hampshire.

Biden thanked teens under the age of 15 for attending his “boring” town hall in New Hampshire and “promised” them something special for showing up.

“After this is over, come talk to me. Promise? Anyone under 15 you get something special today.”

Biden’s town hall on Sunday was marred by protesters interrupting his speech and calling him a pervert.

Another protester called him “quid pro Joe.”

Creepy hands Joe is known for inappropriately touching young children, teens and women.

He was even warned to keep his hands to himself during his run for president, but he just can’t help himself.

The post Why Does Biden Keep Doing This to Children? Creepy Grandpa Joe Whispers in Little Girl’s Ear at Rally (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.