Harlan Hill, Trump 2020 Advisory Board Member and founder of Democrats for Trump, joined Stuart Varney on Varney and Co. Thursday to discuss the the current crop of Democratic presidential candidates.

Hill says after attending several Trump rallies he is absolutely blown away with how happy working class people are with the results of the Trump economy, “They are feeling it day to day. They are actually better off today than they were four years ago. They’re not just statistics. There are stories out there.”

Harlan added, “We are leaving Democrats in the dust. While they can’t decide whether they want to be hard-core socialist or socialist-lite. That’s kind of the battle in the Democratic Party. The money’s drying up… The DNC can barely keep the lights on. They don’t know who they are.”

And Harlan said this about the enthusiasm at the Trump rallies.

Harlan Hill left with this,

“People were standing outside in the sleet and the snow waiting to go see the president. You had a long line of people who couldn’t even get in the building in the snow! The enthusiasm for this president is not waning. Maybe in the coasts, Democrats are believing their own hype that the president is historically unpopular and the polls are right. I can tell you they’re not. In the places where they count: Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio, the president is going to win! And I believe better in this round than in 2016.“

Via Varney and Co.:

