Hillary Clinton was appointed as Chancellor of Belfast’s Queens University for a period of five years, effective January 1, 2020.

Clinton is the university’s 11th chancellor and first woman to take on the role.

QUB previously gave Hillary Clinton an honorary degree and the chairman of the school’s senate praised her in a statement.

“Secretary Clinton has made a considerable contribution to Northern Ireland and as an internationally recognized leader will be an incredible advocate for Queen’s and an inspirational role model for the Queen’s community,” Stephen Prenter, chairman of the school’s senate, said in a statement.

It is our pleasure to introduce #HillaryClinton as our 11th Chancellor and 1st female Chancellor. Welcome to the @QUBelfast family @HillaryClinton. Find out more below and here: https://t.co/6NlonwYmXK#LoveQUB pic.twitter.com/CLQitoZIkS — Queen’s University Belfast 🎓 (@QUBelfast) January 2, 2020

This controversial move received backlash from people across the world, including locally in Northern Ireland.

“Securing Mrs. Clinton will be seen as a coup for Queen’s” BBC reported.

Mrs Clinton succeeds Dr Tom Moran – who died last year. While the role of chancellor is mainly a ceremonial one, securing Mrs Clinton will be seen as a coup for Queen’s. The chancellor often presides at graduation ceremonies and is also an ambassador for the university abroad. Mrs Clinton will also act as an advisor to the vice-chancellor Prof Ian Greer and senior management. The former Democratic presidential nominee previously received an honorary degree from Queen’s in 2018.

