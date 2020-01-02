Let it not be said that the students at prestigious Yale University lack relief options when academic stress becomes too daunting to handle.

Courtesy of the Chaplain’s Office are a pair of childlike outlets for the Ivy League young adults: “Cookies & Coloring” and a “Bouncy Castle.”

What are the details?

The “Cookies & Coloring Study Break” happens once a week at the Chaplain’s Office in a spot called “Breathing Space.” The description entices students to “take an hour to put down your phone, color (don’t worry there’s no judging your artistic ability), have a freshly baked cookie, and great conversation.”

And as for the “Bouncy Castle,” students at the New Haven, Connecticut, campus won’t be seeing much of it this winter — but come spring the inflatable will be available for their “anxiety relief needs. Bring a friend and bounce out your stress.” Students can even follow the hashtag #YaleChaplainsBounce.

What’s been the reaction?

Some folks viewed the Ivy League stress relievers as childish: “At their age, my father faced direct fire from the Vietcong,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added “most universities are becoming a joke now” while a third suggested changing the term “Safe Spaces” to “Infantilization Zones.”

But quite a few others were decidedly in favor of cookies, coloring books, and a Bouncy Castle for Yale students. Here’s how a number of them replied to the following Twitter post:

“This actually looks awesome.”

“I don’t see a single thing wrong with this. Presumably people want to do it and show up (or else the event wouldn’t exist). Who cares?”

“Unusual, but if it works…it’s better than going to the bar every night, or a countless number of other worse things to do to de-stress.”

“To be fair, adults already play kickball, have nerf wars and dress up for Halloween, so this is merely the apex.”

“This is normal and fine.”

“Sounds like delightful fun.”

More of the same

TheBlaze has reported on a bevy of similar stress-relief tactics for students at colleges across America — everything from therapy donkeys, therapy dogs, and even therapy llamas to eliminating anxiety-inducing book fines, letting students choose their own grades, Play-doh therapy, and even a “Cry Closet” with stuffed animals.

Wall Street is waiting, kids.