Let it not be said that the students at prestigious Yale University lack relief options when academic stress becomes too daunting to handle.
Courtesy of the Chaplain’s Office are a pair of childlike outlets for the Ivy League young adults: “Cookies & Coloring” and a “Bouncy Castle.”
What are the details?
The “Cookies & Coloring Study Break” happens once a week at the Chaplain’s Office in a spot called “Breathing Space.” The description entices students to “take an hour to put down your phone, color (don’t worry there’s no judging your artistic ability), have a freshly baked cookie, and great conversation.”
And as for the “Bouncy Castle,” students at the New Haven, Connecticut, campus won’t be seeing much of it this winter — but come spring the inflatable will be available for their “anxiety relief needs. Bring a friend and bounce out your stress.” Students can even follow the hashtag #YaleChaplainsBounce.
What’s been the reaction?
Some folks viewed the Ivy League stress relievers as childish: “At their age, my father faced direct fire from the Vietcong,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added “most universities are becoming a joke now” while a third suggested changing the term “Safe Spaces” to “Infantilization Zones.”
But quite a few others were decidedly in favor of cookies, coloring books, and a Bouncy Castle for Yale students. Here’s how a number of them replied to the following Twitter post:
- “This actually looks awesome.”
- “I don’t see a single thing wrong with this. Presumably people want to do it and show up (or else the event wouldn’t exist). Who cares?”
- “Unusual, but if it works…it’s better than going to the bar every night, or a countless number of other worse things to do to de-stress.”
- “To be fair, adults already play kickball, have nerf wars and dress up for Halloween, so this is merely the apex.”
- “This is normal and fine.”
- “Sounds like delightful fun.”
More of the same
TheBlaze has reported on a bevy of similar stress-relief tactics for students at colleges across America — everything from therapy donkeys, therapy dogs, and even therapy llamas to eliminating anxiety-inducing book fines, letting students choose their own grades, Play-doh therapy, and even a “Cry Closet” with stuffed animals.
Wall Street is waiting, kids.