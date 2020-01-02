Businessman-turned-politician Andrew Yang raised more than $16.5 million in the last three months of 2019 in his bid to win the Democrats’ presidential nomination, multiple news outlets are reporting.

The fundraising haul tops his third quarter total by $6.5 million, according to CNN.

“Thank you for the energy and support,” #YangGang – You made this happen,” he tweeted on Thursday. “You have given us the chance to win it all. Let’s take this campaign all the way to the White House.”

And, in another tweet, he wrote: “I am excited to report our Q4 numbers – we got our one-millionth donation and neared 400,000 total donors with thousands of new donors in the past week alone. The #yanggang is growing a lot faster than the other campaigns – and we will shock the world in February.”

The New York Times noted donors poured in more than $1.3 million on Tuesday – the final day of the quarter. It was the campaign’s largest single-day haul, the newspaper said.

Still his total for the last quarter puts him far behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who raised more than $34.5 million in the final three months of 2019.