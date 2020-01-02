While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang criticized fellow 2020 Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden by stating that it is “unrealistic and unproductive to even recommend that all Americans learn to code or all former coal miners learn to code.”

Yang stated, “I get along very well with Joe, but I think it’s completely unrealistic and unproductive to even recommend that all Americans learn to code or all former coal miners learn to code. The reality is that only 8% of Americans work in STEM fields today. And it’s not realistic to suggest that the other 92% somehow join that 8%. We need to instead be thinking about what kind of opportunities people want to do, not what the market suggests that it has a need for.”

