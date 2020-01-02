In May of last year Italian media reported Pope Francis would not meet with Lega (League) Party leader and Minister of the Interior Matteo Salvini.

Salvini is a devout Catholic who regularly attends mass but Pope Francis allegedly won’t meet with him because of his hardliner stance on immigration.

Salvini wants to protect the homeland from an invasion of third world and mostly Muslim illegal migrants.

Pope Francis disagrees.

Pope Francis has previously met with Fidel Castro, Evo Morales and far left pro-abortion socialist Michael Moore… But would not meet with Salvini.

In August Pope Francis again slammed Matteo Salvini comparing him to the Nazis.

How awful and unhinged!

On New Year’s Eve Pope Francis was captured on vido slapping a Catholic pilgrim – twice – after she grabbed his arm in St. Peter’s Square.

Then the grumpy pope stomped away and later lectured Catholics on how to treat women.

NOPE FROM THE POPE: While greeting people in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve, Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. https://t.co/umkpOnbbX6 pic.twitter.com/0XzxtWTMUd — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2019

On Wednesday Italian politician Matteo Salvini got the last laugh.

Salvini posted this on Twitter.

Via Julian’s Rum.

Strattonato da fan agitata ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZPuNBk4wFQ — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) January 1, 2020

