Presidential hopefuls condemned President Trump’s decisive action that resulted in the elimination of Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, calling it “reckless” and doubting the president’s judgment.

The Pentagon confirmed in a statement that the U.S. military successfully eliminated Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite military forces and director of terrorist proxies abroad — news that followed this week’s attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which Soleimani reportedly approved.

The Pentagon said in a statement:

General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region. This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.

Several 2020 candidates took issue with Trump’s decision. While Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) recognized Soleimani as a murderer who was “responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans,” she described the action as a “reckless move”:

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

In an appearance on Fox & Friends, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) asserted that the action violated the Constitution.

“This was very clearly an act of war by this president without any kind of authorization or declaration of war from Congress, clearly violating the Constitution,” she stated.

“It further escalates this tit-for-tat that’s going on and on and on, will elicit a very serious response from Iran and [push] us deeper and deeper into this quagmire,” she added. “And it really begs the question: ‘For what?’”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) posted reactions on both of his verified Twitter accounts, affirming his anti-war position and promising to “do everything that [he] can to prevent a war with Iran.”

“Because if you think the war in Iraq was a disaster, my guess is that the war in Iran would be even worse,” he said in a video posted to Twitter.

“So let’s work together and prevent that war. And people want to criticize me for that? Go for it. That’s OK. I don’t apologize to anybody,” he added:

I was right about Vietnam. I was right about Iraq. I will do everything in my power to prevent a war with Iran. I apologize to no one. pic.twitter.com/Lna3oBZMKB — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 3, 2020

“Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars,” Sanders wrote in another tweet:

Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 3, 2020

While former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) stated that Soleimani was a threat to the safety and security of Americans and the nation’s national security interests, he stopped short of approving the action, citing the lack of consultation with Congress:

My statement on the killing of Qassim Suleimani. pic.twitter.com/DUCVczjNzm — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) January 3, 2020

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg (D) also recognized Soleimani as a murderer “with the blood of Americans on his hands.” However, he doubted Trump’s ability to make a sound decision, writing, “But given his track record and his history of making reckless and impulsive decisions that undermine U.S. strategic objectives and weaken our allies — most recently in Syria — there is every reason to be deeply concerned.”

He added that the administration must move to “de-escalate this crisis”:

Statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/NIiDJSOjZy — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) January 3, 2020

We have a president who has no strategic plan when it comes to Iran and has only made that region less stable and less safe. More thoughts: pic.twitter.com/Cn25X4kOhQ — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 3, 2020

My statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/4Q9tlLAYFB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

To be clear, we’re in this dangerous place now because of President Trump’s reckless policy and irresponsible provocation of Iran, which is the latest in a string of non-strategic decisions in the Middle East that have weakened our position and strengthened our adversaries. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) January 3, 2020

The Trump Administration must come to Congress to explain its legal justification for the strike and present a comprehensive strategy to halt escalation, ensure the U.S. is prepared for any retaliatory steps taken by Iran or its proxies, and articulate a clear path forward. — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) January 3, 2020

It is essential that we protect American service members and citizens throughout the region while working with our allies to prevent further escalation that could lead to a devastating war that Americans do not want. (2/2) — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 3, 2020

Our Constitution says that it is the power of Congress to declare war. I would repeal the AUMF and restore the historical balance between Congress and the Executive branch concerning military action. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) January 3, 2020

This decision highlights the need to get Donald Trump out of office. We need better decision making in the White House that does not escalate violence but instead invests in diplomacy to achieve our national interests. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) January 3, 2020

Prayers for peace. Killing of Qasem Solemani by US military was one of the most reckless irresponsible actions ever directed by a US President. Congress deserves condemnation for allowing it (NDAA) and Americans need to understand this: War with Iran would be totally disastrous. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 3, 2020

Use truth to counter war fever. When govt says Solmeini was responsible for American deaths in Iraq, ask how many American deaths WE’RE responsible for. When they say he was planning an eminent attack? By all means thwart the attack! Killing him only means new ones now on the way — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 3, 2020

Trump defended the action on Friday, proclaiming that Soleimani “should have been taken out many years ago!”:

….of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020