The West Wing actor Bradley Whitford is blaming Republicans for Iran’s hostile attitude toward the United States and is suggesting that the children of Republican politicians replace U.S. forces and be sent into harm’s way.

The Hollywood actor lashed out angrily on Twitter as news was breaking that the U.S. military, at the direction of President Donald Trump, had killed Iran’s most significant military figure, Qassem Soleimani, in airstrikes in Baghdad early Friday morning

“Bring our soldiers home and put the children of the Republican enablers who brought us to this moment in their place,” Bradley Whitford said.

Bring our soldiers home and put the children of the Republican enablers who brought us to this moment in their place. — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) January 3, 2020

The actor omitted the fact that Maj. Gen. Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite military forces, was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region, according to the Pentagon.

U.S. officials also said Maj. Gen. Soleimani approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place earlier this week.

Whitford has repeatedly attacked President Trump on social media, recently calling the commander in chief a “coward” who is “guilty as hell.”

Pumpkin. You know what @HillaryClinton did when @GOP nutballs accused her of stuff she didn’t do? She answered every question they had. Under oath. You’re problem is that you’re a coward. And guilty as hell. https://t.co/FlEklucPIK — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) December 27, 2019

In October, the Hollywood star once again proclaimed his disdain for President Trump in a tweet describing the president as a “charlatan racist sexual assaulting useful idiot of Vladimir Putin.”

Sure @realDonaldTrump is a charlatan racist sexual assaulting useful idiot of Vladimir Putin, but how are we gonna run against these amazing #GOP healthcare and infrastructure achievements??? — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) October 23, 2019

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com