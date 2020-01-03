Actress Rose McGowan got eviscerated on Twitter after apologizing to Iran after its top military leader — long tied to terrorism in the Middle East — was killed in a U.S. military strike after an order by President Donald Trump.

Check out McGowan’s message:

“Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize,” she wrote. “We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us.”

She ended her tweet with a hashtag for the now-deceased Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who led Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force. Besides his ties to terror organizations, Soleimani has ordered the killing of Americans, Newsweek said, and the Pentagon said he and his Quds Force were behind the attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

How did folks react to McGowan’s tweet?

Twitter users descended on McGowan and let her have it, calling her tweet “un-American” and encouraging her to move to Iran, among other things.

“This has to be the most un-American tweet ever,” one user wrote. “This man organized the killing of over 600 of our troops, he has murdered 1000s of his own people and 10s of 1000s of Kurds and others; you are a horrible person.”

Other reactions:

“Dear @rose, you just spit on the graves of soldiers my brothers in arms that never made it home. You put politics before your countrymen and have no loyalty to the country you call home. You’re a disgrace to this country and don’t deserve to be a citizen.”

“Dear Rose, Open your eyes. Iran has been killing innocent people like you for decades. Go to Iran if you choose [but] look at others who have — they’ve been detained, tortured, and killed. They’re killing thousands of their own right now. Grow up, see reality. Please.”

“Oh my God, you’re a total idiot. If you like Iran so much — move there. PS: Don’t forget to invest in a hijab first.”

“This is one of most anti-American and anti-human race tweets I’ve ever seen. You are siding with a man who has been designated as a terrorist since 2005 and a nation who is responsible for the death of so many innocent people around this world. Sick!”

“You can ‘escape’ the USA, you treasonous psycho, by immediately moving to Iran.”

TheBlaze’s Chad Prather added this zinger: “I’m sure the good fellas in Iran would love to have you over for snacks. Then you can enjoy a spa day with a hijab fitting and a light genital mutilation. I hear the slap treatment for women is amazingly therapeutic.”

More from McGowan

McGowan responded with a tweet saying “of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the f***ing point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team.” She ended her tweet with a “TeamStayAlive” hashtag.

She also tweeted, “I do not side with Iran, but I most definitely do not side with the USA.”

McGowen pinned the following to the top of her Twitter feed: “I will never vote Republican. I want the Democrats to win because we are less likely to die. I am a conscientious objector to the USA, it’s policies, lies, corruption, nationalism, racism, and deep misogyny. It is our right and duty as citizens to dissent.”

She finally appeared to soften her stance:

“OK, so I freaked out because we may have any impending war,” McGowan wrote. “Sometimes it’s okay to freak out on those in power. It’s our right. That is what so many brave soldiers have fought for. That is democracy. I do not want any more American soldiers killed. That’s it.”