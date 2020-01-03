Two major issues in the ongoing impeachment proceedings and congressional investigations of President Donald Trump are set to go before a federal appeals court on Friday, CNN is reporting.

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear arguments by lawyers for the House of Representatives and the Justice Department over separation of powers.

Specifically, the court will consider whether the House should get confidential documents from the investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller and if the administration should be able to stop top advisers from complying with subpoenas issued by Congress, according to the news network.

House Democrats want to review confidential testimony and details put together during Mueller’s probe. They also want to question former White House counsel Don McGahn regarding any attempts by President Donald Trump to try to fire Muller.

The House filed a lawsuit over McGahn’s testimony and the grand jury-related redactions in the Mueller report in the weeks after Mueller’s probe ended.

Any decisions in the cases are expected to face further appeals, including potentially to the U.S. Supreme Court, CNN said.

The arguments are scheduled to begin Friday morning and will be heard back to back by the court.