Pentagon Says Trump Ordered Airstrike That Killed Top Iranian General At Baghdad Airport

FLASHBACK: Trump Predicted Obama Would Attack Iran To Get Re-Elected

Ilhan Omar, Liberals Accuse Trump Of Killing Terrorist Soleimani As A ‘Distraction’

MSNBC’s Katy Tur Explains Why ‘Democrats Are No Closer To Defeating Mr. Trump Than They Were Three Years Ago’

‘They Are Liars, And They Don’t Care About You’: Tucker Warns Of ‘Reckless And Incompetent’ Proponents Of War With Iran

BBC Correspondent Says Death Of Qasem Soleimani Was ‘Murder’

Trump Tweets American Flag After US Kills Top Iranian Military Leader

Tucker Carlson Guest Asks If Killing Iranian General Could Set Off World War

Top General Warns That ‘A Buzzsaw’ Waits For Anyone Attacking US Embassy

Geraldo Rivera Clashes With Fox & Friends Hosts Over Iran Strike: ‘This Guy Was Our Friend’ Six Months Ago

Hollywood Actress Rose McGowan Apologizes To Iran For Death Of Terrorist Soleimani

Sen Lindsey Graham: The Price Of Killing Americans ‘Has Just Gone Up Drastically’

Sen. Chris Murphy: Qasem Soleimani ‘Most Significant Leader The United States Has Ever Assassinated’

EXCLUSIVE: Meet The Rancher Who Has To Police The Border By Himself

Oklahoma Man Steals Truck With Goat From Porn Shop

NBC New York Deletes Tweet Suggesting Anti-Semitic Violence Due To Growing Jewish Communities

Reuters Retracts Story After Inaccurate Quote About Texas Church Shooter

The IRS Placed A Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board

Trump Defends The USA, Liberals Outraged

200 Members Of Congress Are Urging The Supreme Court To Reconsider Roe v. Wade

FBI Agent Said Andrew McCabe Apologized For Role In Media Leak

Rudy Prepared To Testify About ‘Vast’ Corruption Of Democrats And Ukraine At Trump Trial

Trump Administration Officially Announces Ban On Flavored E-Cigarettes

BENKOF: The Media Can’t Keep Ignoring The Racial Element Of The New York Pogrom

Finding My Grandfather’s Legacy: Going Back To The Battle Of The Bulge (Part 2)