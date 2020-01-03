As vice president, Joe Biden enabled Iranian terror leader Qassem Soleimani to push the United States out of Iraq and deliver the country into the hands of Iran’s Islamic regime, according to a 2013 New Yorker profile.

Soliemani, who was killed Thursday night in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad, sought to ensure that Iranian-backed politicians won control of the government during the pivotal 2010 elections, noted the New Yorker’s Dexter Filkins.

The 2013 report was spotlighted by the Washington Free Beacon’s Adam Kredo.

Filkins reported that in 2010, Biden told pro-America Iraqi politician Ayad Allawi to stop trying to form a government. Biden’s crucial phone call, according to numerous sources who spoke to Filkins, paved the way for Soleimani to orchestrate an Iranian takeover of the Iraqi political system.

After Soleimani’s death Thursday, Biden charged in a statement that Trump tossed “a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox,” warning of retaliatory attacks. The terror leader, second only to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was responsible for the deaths of more than 600 Americans, according to U.S. officials, and was planning imminent deadly attacks.

Filkins reported the Americans “knew that Suleimani had pushed them out of the country but were too embarrassed to admit it in public.”

The pro-America politician Allawi had won the largest number of seats in the Iraqi parliament, Filkins noted, but could not assemble a majority coalition.

Allawi told Filkins that with U.S. backing he could have built a majority, but the Americans pushed him asked for the Iranian-backed Nouri al-Maliki.

“Allawi said he suspected that the Americans weren’t willing to deal with the trouble the Iranians would have made if he had become Prime Minister,” Filkins wrote.

They wanted to stay in Iraq, Allawi said, but only if the effort involved was minimal.

“I needed American support,” Allawi told Filkins. “But they wanted to leave, and they handed the country to the Iranians. Iraq is a failed state now, an Iranian colony.”