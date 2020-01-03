They’re coming for your guns.

Democrats have long wanted to take away guns from Americans, and two candidates for president are making no bones about their plans.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who has a mini-army of bodyguards around him whenever he moves, says guns aren’t for “average” people.

“You just do not want the average American carrying a gun in a crowded place,” the former New York mayor said in Alabama. The presidential candidate said that it’s the “job of law enforcement to have guns and decide when to shoot.”

Bloomberg criticizes Texas church hero who saved 200 lives.

“It’s the job of law enforcement to carry guns that .kill. We just can’t “let” the average American have guns in a crowded place…gun control saves lives…”pic.twitter.com/d1Trc5xBrr — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) January 2, 2020

Bloomberg’s comments came after a shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, in which an “average” American shot and killed a crazed gunman who had begun firing in the church.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, also running for the 2020 Democratic nomination, said she would not support concealed carry laws that allow those “average” Americans to carry weapons.

“Will you support a universal conceal carry law for everyone in the country who’s willing to be licensed and checked by the government?” one supporter asked during a campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire.

“No,” Warren said flatly, prompting cheers from the audience. “I don’t think conceal carry makes anyone safer.”

Brace yourself: They’re coming for your guns.

