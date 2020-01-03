(GATEWAY PUNDIT) Democrats have long wanted to take away guns from Americans, and two candidates for president are making no bones about their plans.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who has a mini-army of bodyguards around him whenever he moves, says guns aren’t for “average” people.

“You just do not want the average American carrying a gun in a crowded place,” the former New York mayor said in Alabama. The presidential candidate said that it’s the “job of law enforcement to have guns and decide when to shoot.”

