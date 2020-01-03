Body identified by ring...
(Top headline, 3rd story, link)
Related stories:
Trump Rattles Mideast With Risky Strike…
Soleimani ‘torn to shreds’ by missile…
Footage shows aftermath…
Killing triggers global alarm…
Americans urged to depart Iraq immediately…
Thousands rally in Iran against ‘crimes’…
Oil prices surge…
UPDATES…
Trump Rattles Mideast With Risky Strike…
Soleimani ‘torn to shreds’ by missile…
Footage shows aftermath…
Killing triggers global alarm…
Americans urged to depart Iraq immediately…
Thousands rally in Iran against ‘crimes’…
Oil prices surge…
UPDATES…