On New Year’s Eve Socialist Pope Francis slapped a woman twice while greeting pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis slapped the woman twice in St. Peter’s Square after she grabbed his hand — Then he angrily walked away!

Apparently, this isn’t the first time this pope slapped a woman.

A new video surfaced this week of Pope Francis slapping another woman in Chile.

The Pope was filmed slapping a religious sister during a trip to Chile in 2018.

It’s always the lecturing leftists.

Hat Tip Bill

