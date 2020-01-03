On New Year’s Eve Socialist Pope Francis slapped a woman twice while greeting pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square.

Pope Francis slapped the woman twice in St. Peter’s Square after she grabbed his hand — Then he angrily walked away!

NOPE FROM THE POPE: While greeting people in St. Peter’s Square on New Year’s Eve, Pope Francis had to pull himself away from a woman who grabbed his hand and yanked him toward her. https://t.co/umkpOnbbX6 pic.twitter.com/0XzxtWTMUd — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2019

Apparently, this isn’t the first time this pope slapped a woman.

A new video surfaced this week of Pope Francis slapping another woman in Chile.

The Pope was filmed slapping a religious sister during a trip to Chile in 2018.

#BREAKING: A new video has emerged of @Pontifex rebuffing a religious sister while visiting Chile in 2018. Is this pattern of easy accessibility causing Pope Francis discomfort and frustration? Is it a safety concern?#CatholicTwitter https://t.co/8O7yZFqjTy pic.twitter.com/sfaniSORhV — Bree A Dail (@breeadail) January 3, 2020

It’s always the lecturing leftists.

Goodness! And once again slapping a woman! @pontifex now has literally a *recorded* history of violence against women. As always, just as liberals are the biggest racists, they are also the true misogynists. https://t.co/DALhtjALkA — Rorate Caeli (@RorateCaeli) January 4, 2020

