President Donald Trump responded on Friday to the U.S. military’s strike yesterday that resulted in the death of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, by saying that he “terminated” Soleimani to “stop a war.”

“The United States military successfully executed a flawless precision strike that killed the #1 terrorist anywhere in the world, Qassem Soleimani,” Trump began. “Soleimani was plotting imminent and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel, but we caught him in the act and terminated him.”

“Under my leadership, America’s policy is unambiguous to terrorists who harm or intend to harm any American: We will find you, we will eliminate you, we will always protect our diplomats, service members, all Americans and our allies,” Trump continued. “For years the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and its ruthless Quds force under Soleimani’s leadership has targeted, injured, and murdered murder hundreds of American civilians and servicemen.”

“The recent attacks on U.S. Targets in Iraq, including rockets strikes that killed an American and injured four American servicemen very badly as well as a violent assault on our embassy in Baghdad, were carried out at the direction of Soleimani,” Trump continued. “Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far as way as New Delhi and London.”

“Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani’s many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over,” Trump added. “Soleimani perpetrated acts of terror to destabilize the Middle East for 20 years. What the United States did yesterday should have been done long ago. A lot of lives would have been saved.”

“Recently Soleimani led the brutal representation of protesters in Iran where more than 1,000 innocent civilians were tortured and killed by their own government,” Trump continued. “We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war. I have deep respect for the Iranian people. They are a remarkable people with an incredible heritage and unlimited potential. We do not seek regime change.”

“However, the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region including use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbors must end and must end now,” the president continued. “The future belongs to the people of Iran, those that seek peaceful co-existence and cooperation, not the terrorist war lords who that plunder their nation to finance blood shed abroad.”

“The United States has the best military by far anywhere in the world. We have the best intelligence in the world. If Americans anywhere are threatened, we have all of those targets already fully identified and I am ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary,” Trump concluded. “And that in particular refers to Iran. Under my leadership, we have destroyed the ISIS territorial caliphate and recently Americans special operations forces killed the terrorist leader known as a al-Baghdadi. The world is a safer place without these monsters. America will always pursue the interests of good people, great people, great souls while seeking peace, harmony and friendship with all of the nation’s of the world. Thank you, God bless you, god bless our great military and god bless the United States of America. Thank you very much.”

WATCH:

