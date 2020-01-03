Air strikes targeting high ranking Iran-backed Shi’ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad killed six people and critically wounded three.

Today’s US airstrike in Taji, Iraq targeted Shibl al-Zaydi (in red). Yesterday’s airstrike targeted al-Quds Leader Qassam Soleimaini (centre) and Almuhandis (right).

#BREAKING, Shibl al-Zaydi, leader in the #PMU has been confirmed dead after the US conducted another air strike targeting his convoy in #Taji. Two vehicles hit. Developing. PRAY FOR PEACE AND READ MY PINNED TWEET. pic.twitter.com/QedP1Vb43j — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 3, 2020

#BREAKING: #USAF‘s MQ-9 Reaper drone targeted a convoy carrying several high ranking officials of #PMU (Hashd al-Shaabi) in #Taji, North of #Baghdad. Casualties are mostly among members of #IRGC backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq. It is not known whether Qais al-Khazali is dead or alive! pic.twitter.com/CGGebcLn0M — Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) January 3, 2020

Reports indicate that Shibl al-Zaidi, a commander of Kataib Imam Ali, an Iranian-backed militia was assassinated by a US airstrike near Taji, northern Baghdad. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/z5blr2PxL0 — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) January 3, 2020

Another drone strike.

Shibin alZaidi of the Imam Ali Brigades is killed an attack near Taji pic.twitter.com/x3J4Rbi5fl — Dalia al-Aqidi (@Dalia30) January 3, 2020

At least six burned corpses were recovered.

What we know about tonight’s strikes, according to #Iraq’s security forces: • Taji district, north of #Baghdad,

• Convoy of 3 vehicles struck, 2 burned,

• At least 6 burned corpses found,

• Strikes took place at 1:15am local time,

• Hashd leadership targeted. pic.twitter.com/ZW2vLuWAYv — H. Sumeri (@IraqiSecurity) January 3, 2020

