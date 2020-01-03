https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-us-drones-take-out-shibl-al-saydi-leader-of-iranian-backed-shiite-militia-group-north-of-baghdad-in-taji-iraq/

Air strikes targeting high ranking Iran-backed Shi’ite militias near camp Taji north of Baghdad killed six people and critically wounded three.

Today’s US airstrike in Taji, Iraq targeted Shibl al-Zaydi (in red). Yesterday’s airstrike targeted al-Quds Leader Qassam Soleimaini (centre) and Almuhandis (right).

Another drone strike.

At least six burned corpses were recovered.

