The news coming out of California gets crazier every week.

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed a law which just went into effect that limits personal water usage. People can even be hit with massive fines if they exceed their limit by doing laundry and taking a shower on the same day.

This was recently discussed on KTLA News and the reporters seemed shocked to learn the details.

The Media Times reports:

The blue-collar governments that Californians are constantly voting on may have finally crossed the line, at least that’s what these KTLA news anchors look like. A video of the show, titled “KTLA 5 Anchors News Morning Get Redpill,” shows complaints discussing the issue at hand, particularly regarding 55 liters of water per day in California. “I’m not sure how I feel about it,” anchor Jessica Holmes told her co-workers. “You won’t be allowed to shower and do a laundry load on the same day.” While that may sound crazy, what California Attorney Richard Lee unravels is hypothetical figures. “Doing a laundry load requires about 40 to 50 liters of water. Showering for about eight minutes uses about 17 liters of water. Well, there is a limit to daily water use, 55 gallons per day. So that means if you are showering and doing a laundry load, you can’t do both without breaking the law… How they will implement the water budget has not been determined, but they will be subject to monthly reporting requirements and will be fined $ 1000 a day when completed. If they exceed the budget in a dry year, the fine is $ 10,000 each day they spend.

See the video below:

How is it that these reporters didn’t know how this law worked before it was passed?

Isn’t it kind of their job to know these things and relay that information to the public?

A new California law fines you $1,000 if you shower and do 1 load of laundry in the same day I’m not kidding And if the Gov declares a drought, the fine goes up to *$10,000* Does it feel like Green tyranny yet? This is what the Climate Nutjobs want to force on everyone RT! pic.twitter.com/KU0HO6AEd1 — Rogan O’Handley 🇺🇸 (@DC_Draino) January 3, 2020

In California, it’s legal to sleep on the sidewalk, but taking a shower and doing laundry on the same day might cost you $1000. $10,000 during a drought https://t.co/lhHnIXuoNN — Dustin (@dustinzD) January 2, 2020

Why are the people of California putting up with this?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

The post California Passes Insane New Law Limiting Personal Water Usage With Massive Fines (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.