Ohio State superstar Chase Young, officially declared for the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

The 6’6 defensive end who set an Ohio State record for sacks in 2019 (16.5), is projected to go in the top 5 and may go as high as #2. The Washington Redskins, who are switching to a 4-3 defense and just hired a defensive minded head coach in Ron Rivera, are currently sitting at the #2 spot. A pairing with Young and one of last year’s 1st round picks, Montez Sweat, would allow the Redskins to not only switch to the 4-3 but also couple two of the league’s most athletically gifted defensive linemen together while on their rookie contracts.

Young, who won several defensive player awards in 2019, served a two-game suspension for accepting a loan from a family friend. Young paid back the loan. However, if Young is as highly regarded by NFL teams as reports say he is, he won’t be needing to take loans from family friends or anyone else anytime soon.

