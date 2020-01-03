https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/cnn-scoop-president-trump-dined-on-ice-cream-as-news-of-deadly-attack-on-soleimani-broke/

CNN has the scoop of the decade three days in with this report: “President Trump dined on ice cream as news of the airstrike broke”

CNN’s obsession with President Trump and ice cream goes back to his first year in office.

Excerpt from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins’ report:

As news broke that the US struck and killed Qasem Soleimani, President Trump was dining at his Mar-a-Lago club, surrounded by old friends and others like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

As meatloaf and ice cream were served, the Pentagon confirmed that the US was behind the strikes, the only statement from the administration throughout the night.

As can be seen, the ratio is astounding with over 2500 comments to less than 300 retweets in less than an hour.

A sample of reactions.

And the Trump campaign’s War Room chimed in:

