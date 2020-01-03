CNN has the scoop of the decade three days in with this report: “President Trump dined on ice cream as news of the airstrike broke”

CNN’s obsession with President Trump and ice cream goes back to his first year in office.

President Trump dined on ice cream as news of the airstrike broke https://t.co/iP5fbnSfDH pic.twitter.com/SmrqI6zN0Y — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 3, 2020

Excerpt from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins’ report:

As news broke that the US struck and killed Qasem Soleimani, President Trump was dining at his Mar-a-Lago club, surrounded by old friends and others like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. As meatloaf and ice cream were served, the Pentagon confirmed that the US was behind the strikes, the only statement from the administration throughout the night.

As can be seen, the ratio is astounding with over 2500 comments to less than 300 retweets in less than an hour.

A sample of reactions.

CNN: Trump was eating ice cream while we were bombing a terrorist.

Me: Don’t make me like him more. pic.twitter.com/X98PdOeD4K — GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) January 3, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump is free to eat ice cream however he pleases—especially if he’s ordering the killing of terrorists. You’re going to make more Trump skeptics and undecideds hold their noses and vote for him in November with these constant ridiculous takes. https://t.co/ZI3Xwxf8Hr — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) January 3, 2020

Just when you thought you couldn’t like him more, CNN steps up and says “hold my beer” to report on Trump eating ice cream as the world’s number one terrorist is blown to smithereens. He’s the first punk rock president. — LukeHandCool (@starrfin) January 3, 2020

And the Trump campaign’s War Room chimed in:

America when CNN reported that President Trump “dined on ice cream” as news broke of the airstrike killing Iranian terrorist Qasem Soleimani: https://t.co/cJ2sCBPGqS pic.twitter.com/22ufuaAd29 — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 3, 2020

The post CNN Scoop: President Trump Dined on Ice Cream as News of Deadly Attack on Soleimani Broke appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.