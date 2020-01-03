Two men allegedly targeted a Chicago woman’s SUV not once, but twice Monday morning,

WLS-TV reported — and the wild escapade ended with the victim’s concealed-carrying fiancé opening fire at the alleged carjackers, who took off running and were later arrested.

What are the details?



An employee at a gas station Dunkin’ Donuts in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the city’s northwest side told the station a 25-year-old female radiology tech, who is a regular, came in to get coffee around 5:15 a.m.

But her SUV was left running, and two men — one who just had been inside the Dunkin’ Donuts — took off with the vehicle, WLS reported.

The woman’s Nissan Rogue was located after being dumped a few blocks away and taken back home, the woman’s father told the station.

Shall we try that again?

Believe it or not, the same two men tried to take the car again while it was parked on the 4800 block of North Moody, WLS said, adding this time it was “by force.” Their return engagement occurred

about 7:15 a.m. — just two hours later.

Oops



But the victim’s fiancé — who police said has a valid concealed carry license — shot at the vehicle, the station said.

One of the suspects fled and was arrested several hours later, WLS said, adding that the second suspect tried to escape but was arrested a short distance away outside an apartment building.

Neither suspect was injured, the station reported, adding that police are investigating the attempted carjacking.

Here’s the video report from WLS:

What happened to the suspects?



Phillip Roloson, 20, is charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle as well as misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, failure to notify for a damaged vehicle, and driving without a license, police told the Chicago Sun-Times. The paper said Roloson also was cited for having an uninsured motor vehicle.

Shane Diehl-Bremer, 22, was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, police also told the Sun-Times.

Roloson appeared in bond court Tuesday and remained in custody on $3,000 bail, police and prosecutors told the paper, which added that his next scheduled court date is Monday.

Diehl-Bremer also is scheduled to appear in court Monday, the paper said.