(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Sen. Ted Cruz trashed Ben Rhodes for condemning President Trump’s decision to order the strike that killed Iranian leader Qassim Soleimani.

Soleimani, an Iranian military leader responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers, was killed on Thursday as the latest counterstrike against Iran following the death of an American contractor and an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq by Iranian-backed militants.

Late Thursday night, Rhodes, who served as President Barack Obama’s speechwriter, criticized Trump for making the decision to kill Soleimani. He tweeted, “Trump may have just started a war with no congressional debate. I really hope the worst case scenario doesn’t happen but everything about this situation suggests serious escalation to come.”

