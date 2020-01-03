On Thursday the United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

Following the death of Commander Soleimani Democrat Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) lashed out at President Trump for assassinating the Iranian al-Quds terrorist leader.

Now we know why Murphy was sooo upset with Soleimani’s death.

Senator Murphy has been has a history of supporting Iran’s mullahs.

Murphy is a routine speaker at the NIAC Council, the regime’s lobby house in the US.



In fact, Trita Parsi, the regime’s top activist at NIAC, has praised Senator Murphy for his support of NIAC’s efforts.

NIAC’s Trita Parsi praised Sen. Murphy for being a hero of the Iran deal.

It would be interesting to discover Senator Murphy’s financial links to this group and others.

Via Hanif Jazayeri.

In case you’re wondering why @ChrisMurphyCT just spoke out against the airstrike on the Iranian regime’s chief terrorist Qassem Soleimani, Chris has a history of supporting Iran’s mullahs. He’s a routine speaker at @NIACouncil, the regime’s lobby house in the US.@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/9BqjBvKlSj pic.twitter.com/PmGM0odaxG — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 3, 2020

