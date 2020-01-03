Forward Majority, a Democrat-aligned super PAC, will spend at least $10 million trying to flip the legislatures in four states that the party almost won in 2018, Politico reports.

According to a plan released on Friday, the group is focusing on Florida, Arizona, Texas and North Carolina; states where Democrats nearly won in 2018 and could be flipped in the upcoming election.

“There are four states that represent the most powerful points of leverage to fortify our democracy,” Forward Majority co-founder Vicky Hausman told Politico. “These states are where Democrats face the greatest risk of being locked out of power nationally for the next 10 years.”

In the plan, Forward Majority notes that these four states will have a combined 82 congressional seats following the 2020 census and redistricting in 2021.

“Right now in these states, Republicans have total control over the redistricting process and/or have been among the worst actors in voter suppression, fueling political extremism, and distorting national outcomes,” the group wrote.

Florida and Texas, the “crown jewel” of the plan, will see the heaviest levels of support for Democrats, targeting 22 “close loss” seats in the Florida House and 20 in the Texas House.

In their press release, Forward Majority adds that Democrats have already won reelection in Louisiana, with Gov. John Bel Edwards in August, and Virginia, where Democrats won a majority in the legislature in November.

“The electoral realignment that has taken place under [President Donald] Trump, decisive for Democrats in Louisiana and Virginia in 2019, has made the suburbs the most hotly contested battleground in 2020.”