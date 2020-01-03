Democrats and journalists attacked President Donald Trump on Thursday for killing a notorious terrorist who was responsible for murdering hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq.

“U.S. forces killed Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) Qod’s Force — which is a designated terrorist organization — in an airstrike in Baghdad as he was traveling to Baghdad International Airport,” The Daily Wire reported. “Also killed in the strike was top Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, who headed the Iranian-linked Popular Mobilization Forces.”

Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson noted that U.S. government statistics indicate that Iran was responsible for killing at least 608 U.S. troops during Iraq War and that Soleimani led all Iranian and Iranian-backed forces in those operations.

Numerous Democrats and journalists rushed to attack Trump for his decision to launch the strike, which was confirmed by the Department of Defense.

Socialist Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders responded by tweeting, “Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one.”

Trump’s dangerous escalation brings us closer to another disastrous war in the Middle East that could cost countless lives and trillions more dollars. Trump promised to end endless wars, but this action puts us on the path to another one. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 3, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren responded by writing on Twitter, “Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war.”

Soleimani was a murderer, responsible for the deaths of thousands, including hundreds of Americans. But this reckless move escalates the situation with Iran and increases the likelihood of more deaths and new Middle East conflict. Our priority must be to avoid another costly war. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 3, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson responded by writing, “Prayers for peace. Killing of Qasem Solemani by US military was one of the most reckless irresponsible actions ever directed by a US President. Congress deserves condemnation for allowing it (NDAA) and Americans need to understand this: War with Iran would be totally disastrous.”

Prayers for peace. Killing of Qasem Solemani by US military was one of the most reckless irresponsible actions ever directed by a US President. Congress deserves condemnation for allowing it (NDAA) and Americans need to understand this: War with Iran would be totally disastrous. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 3, 2020

Far-left political commentator Krystal Ball tweeted: “No one voted for this. No one authorized it. And yet here we are on the precipice of war with Iran. If we assassinated Soleimani, it’s hard to overstate just what a massive escalation and dangerous situation this President has just put us in.”

No one voted for this. No one authorized it. And yet here we are on the precipice of war with Iran. If we assassinated Soleimani, it’s hard to overstate just what a massive escalation and dangerous situation this President has just put us in. https://t.co/zuceW63kaw — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 3, 2020

Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang responded: “War with Iran is the last thing we need and is not the will of the American people. We should be acting to deescalate tensions and protect our people in the region.”

War with Iran is the last thing we need and is not the will of the American people. We should be acting to deescalate tensions and protect our people in the region. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) January 3, 2020

Far-left Young Turks writer Emma Vigeland tweeted: “Imagine the Iranian government assassinated Mike Pompeo with a drone, at the direction of the president, and called it self defense. That’s exactly what the US did by killing Soleimani — an act of war. The only difference is Iran’s self defense claims would be more legitimate.”

Imagine the Iranian government assassinated Mike Pompeo with a drone, at the direction of the president, and called it self defense. That’s exactly what the US did by killing Soleimani — an act of war. The only difference is Iran’s self defense claims would be more legitimate. — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) January 3, 2020

Democrat Senator Chris Murphy, said just a few days ago that “Trump has rendered America impotent in the Middle East. No one fears us, no one listens to us.”

Murphy responded to news that Trump killed Soleimani by writing, “Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war?”

Soleimani was an enemy of the United States. That’s not a question. The question is this – as reports suggest, did America just assassinate, without any congressional authorization, the second most powerful person in Iran, knowingly setting off a potential massive regional war? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2020

Washington Post blogger Jennifer Rubin tweeted: “would it be too much to ask if this decision went through any inter-agency process? Oh, that’s right. We don’t have one.”

would it be too much to ask if this decision went through any inter-agency process? Oh, that’s right. We don’t have one. — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 3, 2020

CNN contributor Peter Beinart tweeted: “Suleimani has lots of blood on his hands. So did Saddam Hussein. And assassinating him is the single most reckless act of American foreign policy since the Iraq War.”

Suleimani has lots of blood on his hands. So did Saddam Hussein. And assassinating him is the single most reckless act of American foreign policy since the Iraq War. — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) January 3, 2020

Far-left writer Rania Khalek responded by writing: “The US (or israel or whoever did it, we still don’t know) assassinating Qasem Soleimani & PMF leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is shocking. These guys defeated ISIS. Shock value is the equivalent of Iran taking out Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Captain America all in one.”

The US (or israel or whoever did it, we still don’t know) assassinating Qasem Soleimani & PMF leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis is shocking. These guys defeated ISIS. Shock value is the equivalent of Iran taking out Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Captain America all in one. https://t.co/BrGRlMt2fI — Rania Khalek (@RaniaKhalek) January 3, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.