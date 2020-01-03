U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested a previously deported child sex offender after he illegally crossed from Mexico. The arrest happened near a school zone in the same county of his previous conviction.

Brownsville Station Border Patrol agents observed an illegal alien jumping a fence near a Texas school. The agents took the man into custody and transported him to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to Rio Grande Valley Sector officials.

During processing, agents identified the illegal alien as Bienvenido Alberto Bonilla-Ponce, a Honduran national. A search of the Honduran man’s criminal history uncovered a conviction in Cameron County, Texas, for indecency with a child. This is the same county where the arrest took place on Christmas Day. The Texas court sentenced Bonilla to five years in state prison for his crime against the child, officials reported.

Bonilla now faces possible federal felony charges for aggravated re-entry after removal as a previously convicted sex offender. If convicted on the charge, the Honduran migrant could face up to 20 years in prison.

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the arrest of previously deported child sex offenders and other previously deported criminal aliens who are arrested by Border Patrol agents after illegally re-entering the country after deportation for their crimes.

Most recently, Breitbart Texas reported the arrest of multiple deported child sex offenders apprehended by Border Patrol agents in Texas and Arizona.

The arrests included a Honduran criminal alien convicted in New York City for sexual abuse of a minor and a Mexican criminal alien convicted in a California court for lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.