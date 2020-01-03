Leading Democratic President former Vice President Joe Biden launched an attack ad aganst President Donald Trump Friday in the wake of Trump authorizing the killing of Iran Quds Force leader Major General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike as he arrived at Baghdad airport Thursday night U.S. time. Biden’s attack ad follows a statement he issued Thursday night in which he said Trump had just “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox.”

My statement on the killing of Qassem Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/4Q9tlLAYFB — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

Biden followed with an ad Friday that says Trump is an “erratic, unstable president”.

“Our world has been set on edge by an erratic, unstable, and dangerously incompetent commander in chief. The stakes could not be higher. Every day that Donald Trump directs American national security is a dangerous day for the United States and the world.”

Our world has been set on edge by an erratic, unstable, and dangerously incompetent commander in chief. The stakes could not be higher. Every day that Donald Trump directs American national security is a dangerous day for the United States and the world. pic.twitter.com/EoWjabVp3u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 3, 2020

Biden: “I’m Joe Biden and I approved this message.”

Male Narrator: “We live in the most dangerous moment in a generation. Our world set on edge by an erratic, unstable president. Dictators and tyrants are praised. Our allies pushed aside. This is a moment that requires strong, steady, stable leadership. We need someone tested and trusted around the world. Thus is a moment for Joe Biden. A president with the experience to lead on day one.”

The ad includes an image of Biden walking with former President Barack Obama with the caption, “strong, steady, stable leadership.” The Obama-Biden administration’s history in the Middle East is one of destabilizing and/or trying to overthrow governments in Egypt, Libya, Syria and Yemen and; allowing ISIS to create a caliphate in parts of Iraq and Syria while supporting and funding Iran hegemony in the region. And Obama-Biden destabilized Europe by allowing Russian President Vladimir Putin to carve up and annex part of Ukraine.

The ad was also posted to Facebook.

BTW, why a male narrator for the ad? Why not a woman?

