On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Chris Wallace the anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” pointed out both former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama did not order Quds Force Supreme Commander Qasem Soleimani be killed in an airstrike when they had the opportunity to do so.

Wallace said, “Both President Obama and President Bush had the options at several points to take out Soleimani, and they decided as much as they hated him, not to do that because they were worried how the Iranians would respond to that. That is the concern. They talked about harsh retaliation, what form will not take? Will there be military strikes? Will there be terror attacks? Iran has a very sophisticated cyber capability. Could they be cyber attacks on the U.S. homeland? If this is the kind of strike that finally gets Tehran’s attention and they pulled back, that’s a great message for the U.S. On the other hand, if they simply escalate and respond to our escalation with another one of their own, people will have to decide how far we want to take this.”

