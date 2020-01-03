A former Fox News reporter has accused President TrumpDonald John TrumpIran foreign minister warns killing of general is ‘extremely dangerous and foolish escalation’ Congress reacts to U.S. assassination of Iranian general Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE of inviting her to his office for a kiss before he was president.

Courtney Friel, who now works at KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, made the claim in her forthcoming book, an excerpt of which was obtained by The New York Daily News.

Friel alleged that Trump told her she was “the hottest one at Fox News” and called her at her office after she expressed interest in judging his Miss USA beauty pageant, the Daily News reported Thursday.

“Though he said I couldn’t be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC,” she reportedly wrote in her book. “Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss.’”

The Daily News reported that Friel said she was “shocked” and later replied, “I believe we’re both married,” before ending the call.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

The Daily News did not say whether the book excerpts mentioned the year of the alleged incident. Friel’s bio page at KTLA says she joined the CW affiliate in 2013 after six years at Fox News.

“This proposition made it difficult for me to report with a straight face on Trump running for president. It infuriated me that he would call all the women who shared stories of his bold advances liars. I totally believe them,” she reportedly added. More than a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years. He has denied any wrongdoing.