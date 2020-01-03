Rep. Phil Roe, R-Tenn., said Friday he will not seek another term.

“Serving East Tennesseans these past 11 years has been the honor of my life, and I will be forever grateful for the trust my friends and neighbors put in me to represent them,” he said in a statement. “As someone who practiced medicine for over 30 years, I said I would serve five or six terms because I never intended this job to be a second career. After prayerful consideration, I have decided to retire at the end of the 116th Congress

“The challenges we are facing now (are) as complex as ever, and I still have a lot of fire in my belly. I look forward to finishing my term strongly for the East Tennesseans that I love representing and working with President (Donald) Trump in favor of the free-market, conservative policies so many of us hold dear.”

The Hill noted Roe is one of more than two dozen House Republicans to say they have decided not to see another term.