On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that while he was in Florida, he was briefed about “the potential operation” to kill Qasem Soleimani.

Graham said, “I was briefed about the potential operation when I was down in Florida. I appreciate being brought into the orbit. I really appreciate President Trump letting the world know you cannot kill an American without impunity. We will stand up for our people, and that is an absolutely essential message.”

