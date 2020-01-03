Earlier today in his first televised remarks since ordering the airstrike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, President Trump said he took the drastic action to stop a war, not start one.

Later today President Trump addressed Christian leaders in Miami, Florida at the launch of “Evangelicals for Trump.”

President Trump told the audience that Qassam Soleimani was plotting a very major attack against US interests when he was killed.

President Trump: Last night at my direction the United States military executed a flawless strike that terminated the terrorist ring-leader responsible for gravely wounding and murdering thousands and thousands of people and hundreds and hundreds, at least, of Americans. Qassam Soleimani has been killed and his bloody rampage is now forever gone. He was plotting attacks against Americans but now we’ve ensured that his atrocities have been stopped for good. They are stopped for good. I don’t know if you know what was happening but he was planning a very major attack and we got him. (applause)

