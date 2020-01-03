Hustler Magazine is coming under fire after sending a graphic Christmas card to lawmakers that featured a cartoon depicting the assassination of President Donald Trump.

The front of the card has an illustration of a gunman saying “I just shot Donald Trump on Fifth Avenue. And no one arrested me,” reports the New York Post.

On the inside, a figure resembling Trump is shown in a pool of blood in the middle of the street, with people and Santa Claus standing over him, along with the gunman, saying “Merry Christmas.” In the card’s bottom inside corner, it says “from all of us at Hustler.”

During his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump famously said that he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., who got one of the cards, condemned it Thursday on Twitter.

“Here’s all you need to know about the radical Left,” he tweeted. “A young staffer of mine opened this in a stack of holiday mail today. Just imagine if a conservative had distributed such a disgusting and hateful piece about a Democrat. I hope this will be investigated by the @secretservice.”

Mark Zaid, the attorney who legally represents the whistleblower in the Ukraine scandal, also said on Twitter that while he’s “clearly no fan of this President,” the card is “unacceptable.”

“This absolutely crosses the line and there should be a public apology. Something like this is not a joking matter,” Zaid tweeted.

Hustler Magazine declined further comment after confirming the card’s authenticity to Fox News, reports the Post. In addition, Melanie Zanona of Politico tweeted that “the card was sent by HUSTLER and was [the magazine’s] official holiday card for 2019.”

Hustler founder Larry Flynt has spoken out against Trump before, including taking out a full-page ad in The Washington Post offering a $10 million reward for information leading to “the impeachment and removal from office” of the president.