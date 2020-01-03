Democrat Muslima Rep. Ilhan Omar was outraged after the President authorized a drone strike that killed leading Iranian terrorist commander Soleimani.

Thanks to President Trump’s boldness and commitment to protecting American citizens, Al Quds Leader Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis leader are both dead.

The United States killed General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s al-Quds Force, in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport. The strike also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Seven people were reportedly killed in the airstrike.

Ilhan Omar, who fundraises for CAIR, a front group for Hamas, is outraged that her terrorist buddies are dead.

Senator Ted Cruz asked why Dems are so outraged by the death of Soleimani given the fact that he was responsible for the murder of over 500 US service men and women.

According the the Obama Department of Defense, Qasem Soleimani was a terrorist directly responsible for the murder of over 500 US service men & women. Why are congressional Dems outraged that he’s finally dead? See more: https://t.co/7MrD4tyM5y https://t.co/cKYSPLSLmj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 3, 2020

“We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences,” Ilhan Omar said in a tweet to Senator Ted Cruz.

We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without Congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences. But of course you know that. https://t.co/GzfdKilV4t — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

Ilhan Omar had the nerve claim she will use her ‘congressional authority’ to stop President Trump.

So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction? Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will. https://t.co/Fj9TMossEW — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 3, 2020

President Trump has full authority to call strikes in Iraq.

The AUMF was passed in 2002. The declaration allows the president to use the armed forces as “necessary and appropriate” to “defend U.S. national security against the continuing threat posed by Iraq.”

Democrats wanted to repeal the act in July 2019 but never took action.

Therefore President Trump’s actions on Thursday were not only appropriate and necessary, Trump’s actions were also legal.

Ilhan Omar married her own brother to defraud US immigration and she regularly raises money for terror-tied CAIR, so she should sit this one out.

