Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) joined the chorus of Democrats expressing opposition to President Donald Trump’s decision to order the airstrike that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Thursday night, saying she was “outraged” and accusing the president of escalating conflict with Iran as a distraction.

“So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?” Omar wrote on Twitter. “Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) replied to Omar by detailing some of Soleimani’s violent acts against Americans, asking, “Why are congressional Dems outraged that he’s finally dead?”

“We are outraged the president would assassinate a foreign official, possibly setting off another war without congressional authorization and has zero plan to deal with the consequences,” Omar replied to Cruz. “But of course you know that.”

Omar went on to cite a quote from Cruz in 2016 that questioned then-candidate Trump’s judgment.

“I don’t know anyone who would be comfortable with someone who behaves this way having his finger on the button,” Cruz said in February 2016 about Trump. “We’re liable to wake up one morning and Donald, if he were president, would have nuked Denmark. That’s not the temperament of a leader to keep the country safe.”

Because everyone agrees Soleimani was an enemy and that his death is a victory for America, the political conflict surrounding the attack is focused on Democrats who are upset that Congress was not briefed and asked to approve the attack. Some have also expressed concern about whether or not the Trump administration has a plan to guard against potential retaliation from Iran.

The president made a statement on the operation Friday.

