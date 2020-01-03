(ZERO HEDGE) Iranians and Iraqis are celebrating after the Pentagon, under the direction of President Trump, carried out an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani.

The action came in response to an Iran-led attack on the US embassy in Iraq.

Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, a designated terror group since 2007, was despised by many in Iran, and by Iraqis who have been subject to a campaign of terror in their own country at the hands of forces operating in lockstep with the Iranian military.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had deemed Soleimani equally as dangerous as Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Read the full story ›