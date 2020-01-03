Since bloodthirsty Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed Thursday in a U.S. military strike ordered by President Donald Trump, let’s examine some threatening words Soleimani had for Trump in 2018.

In the below video translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute, Soleimani gave a July 26 speech ripping Trump for “idiotic comments” about Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Days earlier, Trump tweeted the following in response to threatening words by Rouhani:

What else did Soleimani say in his speech?



Soleimani also said Trump speaks to world leaders like a “gambler” and a “bartender” and a “casino manager” — and then delivered his threat.

“Not a night goes by when we don’t think about you in our sleep,” he continued. “Let me tell you, Mr. Trump, the gambler: Know that we are near you, in places that don’t come to your mind. We are near you in places that you can’t even imagine.”

The latter possesses a rather ironic ring today, considering how Soleimani met his sudden, violent end near the Baghdad airport.

“We are a nation of martyrdom,” he added. “We are the nation of Imam Hussein. Ask around. We have endured many hardships. Come. We are waiting for you.”

He also said Trump “may start the war, but we will be the ones to determine its end.”

Soleimani led Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force, aided terror in the Middle East, and ordered the killing of Americans. The Pentagon said he and his Quds Force were behind the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

