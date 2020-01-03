Democrat front runner Joe Biden agreed that a nationwide ban on plastic will help ‘clean up the environment.’

Way to tackled the important issues, Joe.

A Kenyan pleaded with Biden on Thursday night to get rid of plastic because right now in Kenya, they are phasing out plastic to help clean up the environment.

“What’s your focus? Because in Africa–Kenya we are trying to clean the environment– no plastic bags, you go with your own bag,” the person said to Biden.

Biden responded, “Well I agree with you 100 percent. We should not be allowing plastic. And what we should be doing is phasing it out.”

Under Biden’s reign, plastic, which is in virtually everything, will be banned and coal will no longer be available as a source for energy.

