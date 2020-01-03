A federal judge ruled Friday that Lev Parnas, a known associate of President TrumpDonald John TrumpIran foreign minister warns killing of general is ‘extremely dangerous and foolish escalation’ Congress reacts to U.S. assassination of Iranian general Trump tweets American flag amid reports of strike against Iranian general MORE‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiBill Taylor formally leaves Ukraine ambassadorship Rapid turnover shapes Trump’s government Strap yourself in: 2020’s likely to be quite a ride MORE, can turn over documents and data to Congress as a Senate impeachment trial awaits Trump.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Oetken’s ruling allows Parnas to turn over documents and data that were seized by federal investigators when Parnas was arrested on campaign finance charges in October, The Associated Press reports.

“Review of these materials is essential to the Committee’s ability to corroborate the strength of Mr. Parnas’s potential testimony,” Joseph Bondy, Parnas’s attorney, said in a filing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parnas has already provided the House Intelligence Committee with some documents through congressional subpoena.

Parnas and Igor Fruman, also an associate of Giuliani’s, aided the former New York City mayor in opening an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenSanders slams Biden: He brings ‘a lot of baggage’ into the race Gabbard raises .4 million in fourth fundraising quarter Insurgents win in 2020 fundraising race MORE and his son, Hunter Biden, in Ukraine.

In October, Parnas and Fruman were indicted for federal campaign finance violations centered around a large donation that the pair made to a group that is supporting Trump’s reelection campaign. Both have pleaded not guilty.