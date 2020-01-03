Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro said Thursday he decided to end his race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination because his campaign didn’t have the resources to continue.

“This just wasn’t my time, it wasn’t our time,” Castro told “The Rachel Maddow Show” on MSNBC. “I think certainly there’s things we could have done better in the campaign and we’re going to have a lot of time to think through that, but it also is about timing and the mood of the Democratic party, and I just think it was time.”

Castro also pointed out to Maddow that there is only about a month until the Iowa caucuses, and “it just became clear we didn’t have the resources, didn’t have the organization because of the lack of resources.”

Meanwhile, Castro, who had been the only Latino seeking the nomination, bemoaned the lack of diversity in the 2020 presidential race.

“You start your nominating process in two states that are some the whitest states that lack people of color,” said Castro. “It’s ironic we keep telling black women you’re our saviors, you’re our key to 2020. We see what happened in 2016 that Trump, won because African-American turnout fell from 66% four years earlier to 59.5%, including in places like Philadelphia, in Detroit, in Milwaukee, which are important in those three states.”

Castro said that his future in politics will be to try to find a way to replace President Donald Trump “with a good president in 2021.”