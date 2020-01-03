Veteran war correspondent Lara Logan was cornered by Mexican police and threatened with the prospect of violence while investigating one of the world’s most notorious sources of human trafficking — a small city deep inside Mexico.

Logan and her team traveled to Tenancingo in October 2019 as part of her soon-to-be-released Fox Nation series, “Lara Logan Has No Agenda”

The city is less than 60 miles outside of Mexico’s capital, yet what they found was a society built on sex trafficking — and the police appeared determined to protect the enterprise.

“Do you know of any other towns — anywhere — that is like this?” Logan asked Thomas Countermine, a supervisory special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, as their convoy of three vehicles rolled through the dusty streets.

“I haven’t found one quite like this,” said Countermine, who specializes in taking down trafficking rings in New York City.

Homeland Security Investigations is the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security. Its agents have long been focused on shutting down the brutal trafficking pipeline from Mexico to cities around the U.S.

In 2014, a federal judge in Manhattan sentenced two brothers, both natives of Mexico, to life sentences for helping orchestrate a sex trafficking operation connected to Tenancingo.

Prosecutors estimated that more than 400 women were exploited by the scheme. At least one of the victims was 17 years old. The judge said at the sentencing that the brothers had run “a depraved and deplorable sex mill,” according to The New York Times.

“Millions and millions and millions of dollars, hundreds, probably thousands of women have come from Tenacingo to our area in the United States, send money back and basically built this town,” said Countermine.

Generations of sex-traffickers live in the seemingly poor city, and the dehumanizing crime is their lifeblood.

“So are there scouts sort of tracking us as we move through the town?” observed Logan.

“That’s what it appears,” replied Countermine glancing out the window.

Moments later, a Tenacingo city police truck pulled out from a side street, directly into the path of Logan’s convoy.

“Let me get out. Let me get out. Let me get out,” said Gus, who jumped out of the backseat and approached the police.

Gus, whose real name was withheld to protect his identity, is another Homeland Security Investigations agent based in Mexico City. Logan kept the cameras rolling as Countermine warned that the local police would likely get very upset if they saw that they were being filmed.

Then another police truck pulled up — again directly blocking the crew’s vehicles.

“The police are guardians of the traffickers and their secrets, moving in to force us out — a veiled threat,” narrated Logan in the Fox Nation show.

“We’ve been asked to depart the area,” Gus reported back. “About a week ago, they did lynch a couple of people that were here, just asking around about the town.”

“So he says right now, there’s actually down the street and up the street — there’s people forming, wondering why we’re here,” Gus added.

“The policemen told you they lynched some people here?” Logan asked.

“Yes,” said Gus. “And he’s asked me to calmly leave the area.”

“For our own safety?” suggested Logan.

LARA LOGAN JOINS FOX NATION STREAMING SERVICE WITH MULTIPART DOCUSERIES

“For the safety of the town, he said,” replied Gus.

The Tenacingo city police escorted Logan and her team to the city limits, where the situation escalated further, requiring Gus to immediately get them far away from Tenacingo.

This episode is one installment of the four-part docuseries “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” which is focused on immigration, socialism, media bias and veterans.

Logan previously served as a reporter for CBS News’ “60 Minutes” and was chief foreign correspondent and later chief foreign affairs correspondent for their news division until 2018. She began working as a full-time correspondent for CBS News in 2002, where she reported from the battlefields in Afghanistan and Iraq, among numerous other regions of conflict throughout the world.

“Lara Logan Has No Agenda” will be available exclusively on Fox Nation on Monday, Jan. 6.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR A FOX NATION FREE TRIAL

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Ainsley Earhardt, Greg Gutfeld, Judge Andrew Napolitano and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.