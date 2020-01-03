Self-help guru and presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson (D) suggested on Friday that the United States needs to ask itself “how many American deaths we’re responsible for” in reaction to the elimination of top Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani, who directed terrorist proxies abroad and approved the attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad this week.

“At the direction of the President, the U.S. military has taken decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad by killing Soleimani,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

“Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” it continued, emphasizing that the strike was “aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”

Williamson, who remains in the presidential race, described the elimination of Soleimani as the “most reckless irresponsible actions ever directed by a US President.”

“Congress deserves condemnation for allowing it (NDAA) and Americans need to understand this: War with Iran would be totally disastrous,” she warned in a tweet late Thursday:

Prayers for peace. Killing of Qasem Solemani by US military was one of the most reckless irresponsible actions ever directed by a US President. Congress deserves condemnation for allowing it (NDAA) and Americans need to understand this: War with Iran would be totally disastrous. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 3, 2020

“This isn’t about whether Soleimani was a ‘good man’ any more than it was about whether Saddam was a good man. It’s about smart versus stupid use of military power,” she wrote in response to a tweet from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“Invading Iraq was criminally irresponsible & tweets like this about Iran are from the same crowd, the same insanity,” she added:

This isn’t about whether Soleimani was a “good man” any more than it was about whether Saddam was a good man. It’s about smart versus stupid use of military power. Invading Iraq was criminally irresponsible & tweets like this about Iran are from the same crowd, the same insanity. https://t.co/SS2eqHnEdX — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 3, 2020

She continued:

There are sophisticated, smart, wise leaders in the American defense establishment who know their job now is to protect us from the recklessness of our president. In both American and Iranian power centers, there are people who know that war would be disastrous; may they prevail. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 3, 2020

The NDAA is why there’s no limit whatsoever to Trump’s ability to take military action against Iran. A sweeter give away to the military-industrial-complex could not exist. A sure sign of who and what runs American foreign policy. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 3, 2020

In a tweet on Friday, Williamson urged supporters to use “truth” to “counter war fever” and suggested that the U.S. consider “how many American deaths WE’RE responsible for.”

“Use truth to counter war fever. When govt says Solmeini was responsible for American deaths in Iraq, ask how many American deaths WE’RE responsible for,” she wrote.

“When they say he was planning an eminent [sic] attack? By all means thwart the attack!” she argued. “Killing him only means new ones now on the way”:

Use truth to counter war fever. When govt says Solmeini was responsible for American deaths in Iraq, ask how many American deaths WE’RE responsible for. When they say he was planning an eminent attack? By all means thwart the attack! Killing him only means new ones now on the way — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 3, 2020

Williamson teased that a video announcement on the latest developments in Iran is forthcoming:

I will be doing a video update on the Iran situation today. Stay tuned… — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 3, 2020