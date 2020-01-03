Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., saying Gen. Qassem Soleimani had Americans’ blood on his hands, praised the U.S. military for killing the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

Meadows’ remarks came in a Friday tweet.

He wrote: “Soleimani was a murderer with the blood of Americans on his hands—and plotting more attacks. Thank God for our military who eliminated him.

“President (Donald) Trump sent a message: the days of appeasement are over. Target Americans, and you will be swiftly brought to justice.”

Trump had tweeted on Friday that Soleimani “killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans” and was planning to kill many more. He was killed in a U.S. air strike at Baghdad’s international airport.