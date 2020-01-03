Nobody knows exactly what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., intends to do with two articles of impeachment her party approved.

They normally would have been sent to the Senate, where the Constitution requires a trial to be held. Instead, she has kept them.

Apparently, she’s trying to gain influence in the Senate so that she can have her way with the trial, even though the Constitution gives her no role in that proceeding.

But no one really expects a conviction there, since that requires a two-thirds vote and there actually is a GOP majority in the Senate.

On Friday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed what the Senate will be doing until – or if – Pelosi decides to part with the articles and her influence over their outcome.

Ordinary work.

You know, legislation. Confirming judges. Trade deals.

Now McConnell says he’s going to simply do the Senate’s normal business until Pelosi sends the articles of impeachment over. Think confirming judges/nominees and passing USMCA — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) January 3, 2020

“We’re not sure the Dems thought this one all the way through,” noted Twitter news aggregator Twitchy.

The site compiled a list of snarky comments about the Democratic strategy.

“Real brain genius stuff to hold them back as if McConnell is eager for a trial,” said Liam Donovan.

Twitter user Everett said: “Now McConnell is setting up votes on nominees for next week. Impeachment, it seems, will wait!”

“Leverage!” exclaimed Stephen Miller.

And Grant Addison wondered, “How are the Dems so, so bad at this.”

The Hill pointed out that whatever influence Pelosi thought she might be able to obtain with her decision to withhold the articles, McConnell wasn’t taken in.

He said it was a “non-starter” that Pelosi would play “any role” in the trial.

The report said McConnell described House Democrats as having “cold feet” on the issue.

“We’ve heard it claimed that the same House Democrats who botched their own process should get to reach over here into the Senate and dictate our process,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor.

“Let me clarify Senate rules and Senate history for those who may be confused. First, about this fantasy that the Speaker of the House will get to hand-design the trial proceedings in the Senate, that’s obviously a non-starter.”

Pelosi’s team members claim they want a “fair” trial in the Senate. Yet when the issues were under consideration in the House, the Democratic majority picked the witnesses, said who could and who could not testify, and even told the witnesses what they could say.

In fact, some of the transcripts of the witnesses who were interviewed in secret remain undisclosed to this day.

Pelosi is being aided by Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer, who is demanding his way with the plans for the trial.

Schumer repeatedly has demanded testimony from former National Security Adviser John Bolton and others.

McConnell, however, has pointed out that what Democrats and GOP members agreed upon for Bill Clinton 20 years ago is far different from what Democrats are demanding now.

“The structure for this impeachment trial should track with the structure of the Clinton trial,” he said. “We have a precedent here.”