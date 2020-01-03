After the U.S. raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October, a meme was created for the hero U.S. military K-9 Conan who chased Baghdadi into a dead-end tunnel where he blew himself up. The meme showed President Trump awarding Conan with the Medal of Honor, which Trump ended up tweeting out himself.

After the targeted killing of Iran Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike at the Baghdad airport Thursday night (U.S. time), a call went out for a similar meme for the drone.

We need a meme of Trump pinning medal of honor on a drone — Mutiny Arms Retail (@MutinyArmsRet) January 3, 2020

U guys are slow this year.. I expected a meme of @realDonaldTrump putting a medal around a drone by now. — King Joffy (@pipmyride) January 3, 2020

We don’t know who created it, but a meme was posted on Friday:

Well done, Internet. But does the drone have a cool name like Conan the dog?

