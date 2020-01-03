After the U.S. raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in October, a meme was created for the hero U.S. military K-9 Conan who chased Baghdadi into a dead-end tunnel where he blew himself up. The meme showed President Trump awarding Conan with the Medal of Honor, which Trump ended up tweeting out himself.
AMERICAN HERO! pic.twitter.com/XCCa2sGfsZ
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2019
After the targeted killing of Iran Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone strike at the Baghdad airport Thursday night (U.S. time), a call went out for a similar meme for the drone.
We need a meme of Trump pinning medal of honor on a drone
— Mutiny Arms Retail (@MutinyArmsRet) January 3, 2020
U guys are slow this year.. I expected a meme of @realDonaldTrump putting a medal around a drone by now.
— King Joffy (@pipmyride) January 3, 2020
We don’t know who created it, but a meme was posted on Friday:
#قاسم_سليماني_شهيد #قاسم_سليماني_الى_الجحيم #قاسم_سليماني_فطس #هلاك_قاسم_سليماني pic.twitter.com/vJlNxxCLv4
— محمد الدليميFSG (@mmmmagf) January 3, 2020
Well done, Internet. But does the drone have a cool name like Conan the dog?
