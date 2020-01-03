Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) on Friday cheered the United States’ military strike against Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani as a victory for the safety of the American people.

“The death of Qasem Soleimani is a big victory for the safety of the American people,” Sen. Lee said in a statement. “As always, I am anxious to learn about the legal justification for this action, and look forward to being briefed by the Pentagon and the White House.”

Sen. Lee and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) serve as two of the Senate’s most vocal supporters of President Donald Trump’s America First foreign policy vision, wherein America focuses less on foreign interventionism and more on rebuilding America.

Lee and Paul worked to pass a War Powers Act resolution to express disapproval of the United States’ backing of Saudia Arabia’s war in Yemen.

Paul said Friday that American troops deserve better than an undeclared war with Iran as the result of the military strike against Soleimani.

As Breitbart News reported, the Kentucky conservative wrote:

President Trump viscerally understands that the toppling of Saddam Hussein made Iran stronger. Soleimani, like Hussein, was an evil man who ordered the killing of Americans. Yet, the question remains, whether his death will lead to more instability in the Middle East or less. The question today is whether the assassination of Soleimani will expand the war to endanger the lives of every American soldier or diplomat in the Middle East?

“If we are to go to war w/ Iran the Constitution dictates that we declare war. A war without a Congressional declaration is a recipe for feckless intermittent eruptions of violence w/ no clear mission for our soldiers,” Sen. Paul added via Twitter. “Our young men and women in the armed services deserve better.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.