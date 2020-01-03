Iraqis celebrated in the streets after the head of Iran’s Quds military force Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike on Thursday night.

Footage of Iraqis celebrating in the streets was shared by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as they waved the Iraqi flag and cheered the news.

Iraqis — Iraqis — dancing in the street for freedom; thankful that General Soleimani is no more. pic.twitter.com/huFcae3ap4 — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 3, 2020

Other videos were shared claiming to be footage of Iraqis celebrating in the streets.

Iraqis in Basra are celebrating the death of Qassim Sulaimani #Iraq #Basra , Sulaimani was accused of ordering the quelling of the protests(resulting in 500+ deaths and 20,000 injured protesters over 90 days) #Baghdad #BaghdadAirport #QudsForce #Suleimani pic.twitter.com/gbK82SW567 — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 3, 2020

A TV correspondent from Alhurrra News noted that some Iraqis were baking cakes to thank President Trump.

Sulaimani was reportedly responsible for ordering the quelling of Iraqi protests resulting in hundreds of deaths and injured protesters.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a member of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, noted Syrians were celebrating the news.

Distribution of sweets across areas held by the Syrian opposition in Syria celebrating the death of Qassem Soleimani. Before we judge them for celebrating an assassination, legs remember Soleimani is responsible for the death, displacement & starvation of countless Syrians. pic.twitter.com/Q0d1edcRuU — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) January 3, 2020

“Soleimani probably has more blood on his hands (mostly of Syrians and Iraqis), than any other Middle Eastern leader,” she wrote.

Soleimani probably has more blood on his hands (mostly of Syrians and Iraqis), than any other Middle Eastern leader. He oversaw repression in Iraq & Syria, strarvation sieges in Syria, pummeling of entire rebelious towns in Syria, demographic engineering in both countries. — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) January 3, 2020