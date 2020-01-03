http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wdKSU7oPNrs/

Iraqis celebrated in the streets after the head of Iran’s Quds military force Qassem Soleimani was killed in an airstrike on Thursday night.

Footage of Iraqis celebrating in the streets was shared by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as they waved the Iraqi flag and cheered the news.

Other videos were shared claiming to be footage of Iraqis celebrating in the streets.

A TV correspondent from Alhurrra News noted that some Iraqis were baking cakes to thank President Trump.

Sulaimani was reportedly responsible for ordering the quelling of Iraqi protests resulting in hundreds of deaths and injured protesters.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a member of the Foreign Policy Research Institute, noted Syrians were celebrating the news.

“Soleimani probably has more blood on his hands (mostly of Syrians and Iraqis), than any other Middle Eastern leader,” she wrote.

